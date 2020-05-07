Santa Barbara County confirms 109 additional COVID-19 cases, 100 of which are at Lompoc prison complex

An additional 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Thursday, 100 of which are at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.
The total number of confirmed cases is 722, of which 360 have fully recovered.
The prison began testing all of the inmates in the low-security unit of the complex this week, leading to the higher number reports. There are now 541 inmates infected at the low-security unit, along with 11 staff members.
The county also announced the initial reopening Friday of specified, low-risk businesses for curbside pickup in line with the governor's COVID-19 phase two reopening plan.
The businesses permitted to reopen for curbside pickup with safeguards include:
• Antique stores
• Bookstores
• Clothing stores
• Florists
• Home and furnishing stores
The businesses will be open for curbside pickup only and must also maintain physical distancing protocols for staff and customers. Supply chains supporting the above businesses in manufacturing and logistical sectors may also reopen while adhering to the physical distancing guidelines, according to officials.
For more information, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/ for additional COVID-19 resources and updates from Santa Barbara County.
For general questions about COVID-19 and guidance recommended by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, residents may call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551.
