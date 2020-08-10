Santa Barbara County confirms 139 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

An additional 139 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the Aug. 8-9 weekend in Santa Barbara County, but Monday's case count was not confirmed by the county Public Health Department.

A total of 73 cases were reported Saturday followed by 66 cases on Sunday, according to county data.

The most recent data for Sunday shows 6,840 cases have been confirmed in the county, with 208 still active. This total includes cases confirmed among inmates at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.

Sixty-nine individuals have died, including three inmates at the Federal Penitentiary and one individual whose permanent residence was out-of-county.

Hospitalizations in the county reached 80 as of Sunday, with 29 of the individuals in the ICU.

State data issues

The validity of case data across the state has been uncertain over the past week, after state officials announced on Aug. 3 that a data error led to a lag in reporting 300,000 cases in the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, or CalREDIE.

According to state officials, the CalREDIE glitch was fixed on Friday and missing data was uploaded over the weekend, allowing counties to process their own missing cases data.