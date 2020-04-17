Santa Barbara County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 373

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nineteen coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Friday, bring the total to 373, 221 of which are active.

The only known outbreak at a congregate living setting in the county is at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 80 inmates and 30 prison employees have been confirmed for the virus. Six of the 19 new cases are associated with the Lompoc outbreak, said Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

Currently, 43 individuals remain hospitalized in the county with 14 in intensive care units.

On Thursday, public health officials announced the third coronavirus-related death in the county, a South County individual in their seventies who passed away in hospice care.

According to Do-Reynoso, the individual was in hospice care prior to contracting the virus, with an investigation by the department determining that the virus was not spread to any other individuals in hospice care.

Public health officials have noted that the level of hospitalizations has remained stable throughout the county, leaving the county with time to prepare for future surges.