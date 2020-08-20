Santa Barbara County confirms 2 COVID-19 deaths, 71 new cases Thursday

Two more individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 have died in Santa Barbara County and 71 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, the county Public Health Department reported.

The county's total case count is now 7,578, with 225 cases considered still active.

One of the deceased individuals resided in Isla Vista and was between the ages of 50-69. They were reported to have underlying health conditions and were residing in a congregate living facility, according to the department.

The other individual was a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70 with no underlying health conditions, the department stated.

The additional deaths bring the county's total to 84 and Santa Maria's total to 44. This is also the first death to occur in the area of Isla Vista, according to county data.

In past months, as COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes began to rise in the county, the department has specifically identified deaths that occurred in skilled nursing facilities, but is no longer providing that clarification.

Instead, the county recently began identifying skilled nursing facility deaths under the umbrella classification of "congregate living facilities," which also includes jails, prisons and shelters, county Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.

Now, the only way to identify deaths in skilled nursing facilities is by referring to the county's metric chart of cases in these facilities, Ruiz said. On this chart, however, the number of cases and deaths are simply listed as <11 until they rise above that number.