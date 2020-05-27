Santa Barbara County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases; 1,200 businesses apply to reopen

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 20 additional cases among residents Wednesday, with 12 of the new cases located in Santa Maria.

The total number of cases among county residents is now 653, with 513 of the cases fully recovered, according to county data.

Of the cases that remain active, 82 individuals are recovering at home and 28 are recovering in the hospital, with 10 of them in intensive care.

In Santa Maria specifically, 219 of the city's 297 total cases have fully recovered.

At the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, 883 of 971 total cases are now fully recovered. No new cases were confirmed among inmates in Lompoc as of Wednesday.

The total number of tests performed in the county is now 17,289.

Reopening the county

Santa Barbara County officials are comfortable with the county's reopening progress, saying they are happy to see business increasing again.

The county has seen drastic changes in reopening over the past week, with the governor's office permitting restaurants and retailers to reopen in-house services last week, followed by houses of worship and hair salons on Tuesday.

"I would encourage us not to go any faster. I would encourage everyone to enjoy this responsibly, and then in two weeks we’ll reassess," Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.

Businesses wishing to reopen are asked to self-certify their ability to meet sanitation and social distancing requirements via recoverysbc.org, followed by a visit from a county representative.