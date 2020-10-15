Santa Barbara County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 20 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with the county's 118th death as a result of the illness.

In total, the number of cases in the county is now 9,540, with 114 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The deceased individual reported Wednesday was a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions, according to county data. The death also was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Congregate living facilities can include skilled nursing facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly, H-2A housing sites, jails and shelters, according to county officials.

The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped since earlier in the week, with 18 individuals currently hospitalized, including seven in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 42 out of 4,068 total cases remain active. Sixty-five individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, four out of 347 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 12 out of 899 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.