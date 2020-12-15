Santa Barbara County confirms 207 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County is shaping up to be more severe than the county's first spike in the summer, with public health officials reporting 207 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.

A day prior, the county saw its highest single-day increase in cases yet, with 360 new cases confirmed. The number of active cases in the community also has continued to skyrocket over the past week, reaching the highest rate yet on Tuesday with 1,059 active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 13,763, according to county public health data.

The individuals whose deaths were reported Tuesday were both in their 70s and neither had underlying health conditions. One was a Lompoc resident and the other was a Santa Maria resident. One of the individuals died in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.

A total of 142 Santa Barbara County residents now have died in connection to COVID-19.

The number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County also has continued to creep upward, with 78 individuals currently hospitalized, including 20 who are in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 338 out of 5,312 total cases remain active. Seventy-six individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 56 out of 648 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.