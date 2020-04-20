Santa Barbara County confirms 22 additional COVID-19 cases; SLO County takes first steps towards reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County has a COVID-19 case count of 416 after confirming 22 additional cases Monday, with numbers also continuing to increase at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc.

Of the 22 cases, 14 are associated with individuals at the Lompoc prison, where 96 inmates and more than 30 prison personnel have been confirmed for the virus.

The fourth COVID-19-related death in the county, announced by county officials Saturday, was 66-year-old Oliver M. Boling, an inmate at the Lompoc prison.

No other deaths have been announced at the prison thus far.

Of the 416 cases in the county, 240 are active, with 168 patients recovering at home and 43 recovering in the hospital, 15 of which are in intensive care units. The county is also awaiting updates on the status of 25 patients confirmed for the virus.

While daily case numbers have averaged in the 20s over the past weeks in Santa Barbara County, neighboring San Luis Obispo County has maintained between zero and five additional daily cases over the past three weeks.