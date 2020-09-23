Santa Barbara County confirms 22 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; new sectors can open indoors

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Wednesday confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as a result of the illness.
County officials also released a new health order Wednesday echoing new state guidelines that permit nail salons and physician-ordered electrolysis services to resume indoor operations with modifications.
However, other businesses in the personal care sector such as tattoo parlors, piercing parlors and nonmedical electrolysis services still are not permitted to operate, according to county officials.
The total number of confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County is now 8,973, with 145 cases still considered to be active and contagious, according to county data.
Of the two deaths confirmed Wednesday, one was a resident of Santa Maria and another was a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, according to the county.
Both individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69 and had underlying health conditions, according to county data.
A total of 113 deaths in connection with COVID-19 now have been confirmed in the county.
Hospitalizations remain low despite rising slightly from recent days, with 26 individuals currently hospitalized including four in the ICU, according to county data.
COVID-19 cases by area
In the city of Santa Maria, 52 out of 3,842 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Sixty-one individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 10 out of 313 total confirmed cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 15 out of 806 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, eight out of 151 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
There continue to be no active cases among inmates at either the U.S. Penitentiary or the Federal Correctional Institute in Lompoc, which are located in the same complex. Four COVID-19 deaths between the two facilities have been confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons, while the county Public Health Department has only confirmed three based off death certificate information.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as two deaths as a result of the illness.
The total number of cases in the county is now 3,479, with 240 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
Of the two deaths confirmed Wednesday, one individual was in their 30s and the other was in their 40s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the County Public Health Department.
Twenty-nine total deaths have now been confirmed in the county.
Among inmates at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 29 cases remain active in custody out of 300 total confirmed cases, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
One death has been confirmed in the outbreak by the CDCR, but the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has yet to include it in its COVID-19 death count while they await a death certificate.
