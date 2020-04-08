Santa Barbara County confirms 228 coronavirus cases, spread following linear pattern

Santa Barbara County has 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday for a total of 228, following a linear growth pattern that public health officials say is good news for the rate of spread in the county.
"The fact that our numbers are increasing on such a linear path is reassuring. I now can comfortably say that we as a county are meeting our goal with our efforts to limit the spread as much as possible in our geographic area," county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said at a press conference.
However, Ansorg advised the public not to waver in their practice of social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks outside of the home in order prevent rates of spread from rising.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso noted that county case projections shared at a Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting show drastic differences in spread and demand on hospitals based on the levels of social distancing in the county.
The projections show 40% compliance with social distancing yielding a peak 1,200 cases needing hospitalization by July, while higher compliance of 50% could yield a peak of 274 hospitalized cases in August, spreading out the number of cases and demand on hospitals over time.
However, Do-Reynoso said the projections are not definite, and will likely change as time goes on.
"As we input different real time data we’ll see [some] variation in the curves," she said.
Of the 228 cases in the county, 112 are recovering at home, 69 are fully recovered, 37 are hospitalized with 17 in intensive care units, and the county is awaiting updates on the remaining eight cases.
Of the 11 new cases, two are in the South County unincorporated area, one is in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one is in Santa Maria, two are in Orcutt, and five are in Lompoc.
The five Lompoc cases include one inmate at the federal penitentiary, the location of the only known outbreak in a congregate setting in the county.
The county's epidemiology team has reported that thus far, 30 inmates and 14 staff members at the penitentiary have tested positive for the virus, with the county Public Health Department working with the prison to stop and contain the spread as much as possible.
In addition, after weeks of pursuing equipment that would permit COVID-19 testing at the county's Public Health Lab with same-day results, the county has obtained 200 testing kits from molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, Ansorg said.
The tests will allow further testing of high-priority patients including the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, first responders and health-care workers.
"This is an important milestone in achieving faster results which facilitate immediate isolation of positive cases and quarantining their contacts," Ansorg said.
San Luis Obispo County confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 102 as of Wednesday.
040720 Coronavirus ribbons 02.jpg
040720 Coronavirus toys 01.jpg
040720 Coronavirus toys 02.jpg
040720 Coronavirus ribbons 01.jpg
040720 New SMB school 01.jpg
Coronavirus social distancing.jpg
040720 Surf Beach 02.jpg
040720 Surf Beach 01.jpg
033120 La Purisima Mission parking 05.jpg
Ambulance leaves penitentiary
040620 Breathing masks 01.jpg
040620 Breathing masks 02.jpg
040320 Bruce teacher parade 01.jpg
040320 Bruce teacher parade 02.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 01.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 02.jpg
joe graack 040220
Schools closed
040220 Home Depot restrictions 01.jpg
040220 Home Depot restrictions 02.jpg
040220 SM Mall closed 01.jpg
040220 SM Mall closed 02.jpg
Basketball hoops removed
040120 Firefighter PPE 02.jpg
040120 Solvang closed 01.jpg
040120 Solvang closed 02.jpg
040120 Firefighter PPE 01.jpg
040120 Gun sales 01.jpg
040120 Gun sales 02.jpg
Isabelle Gullo, executive director, C.A.R.E.4Paws
033120 Nipomo breathing masks 01.jpg
033120 Nipomo breathing masks 02.jpg
033120 Hancock food Tues 02.jpg
033120 Hancock food Tues 01.jpg
033120 La Purisima Mission parking 01.jpg
033120 La Purisima Mission parking 02.jpg
033120 Coronavirus cannabis 01.jpg
033120 Coronavirus cannabis 02.jpg
033020 Coronavirus empty lot 02.jpg
033020 Coronavirus St. Joseph marquee .jpg
033020 Coronavirus empty lot 01.jpg
033020 Shelter adoptions 01.jpg
033020 Shelter adoptions 02.jpg
Checkout barriers: Stores seeking to protect staff, customers
033020 Coronavirus PPE 01.jpg
033020 Coronavirus PPE 02.jpg
032720 River Bend Park 01.jpg
032720 River Bend Park 02.jpg
032720 Coronavirus agriculture 01.jpg
032720 Coronavirus agriculture 02.jpg
Hancock College goes online
032720 National Guard 01.jpg
032720 National Guard 02.jpg
032620 Cox family smiles 01.jpg
032620 Hancock food 01.jpg
032620 Hancock food 02.jpg
032520 Hardy Diagnostics test 02.jpg
032520 Hardy Diagnostics test 01.jpg
032520 Coronavirus Trader Joe's 02.jpg
032520 Coronavirus Foodbank SM 03.jpg
032520 Coronavirus Foodbank SM 02.jpg
032520 Coronavirus Trader Joe's 01.jpg
032520 Coronavirus Foodbank SM 01.jpg
032520 Coronavirus Best Buy 02.jpg
032520 Coronavirus Best Buy 01.jpg
032520 Coronavirus DMV.jpg
032420 Coronavirus takeout 02.jpg
032420 Coronavirus takeout 01.jpg
032420 Coronavirus sign.jpg
032420 Coronavirus screeners.jpg
032420 Coronavirus screeners.jpg
Lompoc Urgent Care triage tent
Santa Maria blood drive
Marian Dignity surge tents
LUSD food distribution
032420 LUSD child care 02.jpg
032420 LUSD child care 03.jpg
032420 LUSD child care 01.jpg
Foodbank volunteers pack for distribution
Santa Maria Costco Friday morning line
Bridgehouse
032020 Food distribution 05.jpg
032020 Food distribution 04.jpg
032020 Food distribution 01.jpg
VAFB Main Gate
A hopeful message in Orcutt
A hopeful message in Orcutt
031920 COVID-19 Movies 4 Theater.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 01.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Santa Maria 02.jpg
031920 COVID-19 Mask
031920 Marian COVID-19 01.jpg
031920 Marian COVID-19 02.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 01.jpg
031920 Eufloria flowers 02.jpg
Solvang Brewing Co. curbside sales
031820 Chromebook loan 03.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 01.jpg
031820 Chromebook loan 02.jpg
Lompoc Valley Medical Center coronavirus screening
031720 Lompoc Council 01.jpg
Hitching Post
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 02.jpg
031720 Snow Figueroa Mountain 01.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031620 SM schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 02.jpg
031620 Lompoc schools coronavirus 01.jpg
031320 Lompoc closures 02.jpg
DeWees Center closures
031320 Oasis senior center 02.jpg
031320 Oasis senior center 01.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 01.jpg
031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 02.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 02.jpg
031220 Costco coronavirus supplies 01.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 01.jpg
031120 Hancock coronavirus 02.jpg
St. Mary of the Assumption
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 02.jpg
031020 Coronavirus church guidelines 01.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 01.jpg
030920 Coronavirus shortages 02.jpg
Dispenser of hand sanitizer at Santa Maria Airport
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 01.jpg
030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg
SYVHS coronavirus
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.