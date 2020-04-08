Santa Barbara County confirms 228 coronavirus cases, spread following linear pattern

"As we input different real time data we’ll see [some] variation in the curves," she said.

Of the 228 cases in the county, 112 are recovering at home, 69 are fully recovered, 37 are hospitalized with 17 in intensive care units, and the county is awaiting updates on the remaining eight cases.

Of the 11 new cases, two are in the South County unincorporated area, one is in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one is in Santa Maria, two are in Orcutt, and five are in Lompoc.

The five Lompoc cases include one inmate at the federal penitentiary, the location of the only known outbreak in a congregate setting in the county.

The county's epidemiology team has reported that thus far, 30 inmates and 14 staff members at the penitentiary have tested positive for the virus, with the county Public Health Department working with the prison to stop and contain the spread as much as possible.

In addition, after weeks of pursuing equipment that would permit COVID-19 testing at the county's Public Health Lab with same-day results, the county has obtained 200 testing kits from molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, Ansorg said.