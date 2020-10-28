Santa Barbara County confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, SLO County confirms 49

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 23 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with a total of 9,886 total cases now confirmed, including 148 cases that are still considered active.

Cases continue to be confirmed most prominently in Santa Maria, with seven new cases on Wednesday, and Isla Vista, with nine new cases.

The number of hospitalizations in the county remains unchanged from Tuesday, with 11 individuals currently hospitalized, including three in the ICU, according to county public health data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 42 out of 4,153 total cases remain active. Seventy people have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 14 out of 377 total cases remain active. Three people have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 17 out of 940 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 183 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 460 total cases remain active. Six people have died.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, the county Public Health Department confirmed an additional 49 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase in two months.

The total number of cases in San Luis Obispo County is now 4,240, with 178 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.