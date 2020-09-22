Santa Barbara County confirms 25 COVID-19 cases, 1 death Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as one additional death as a result of the illness.
The total number of cases in the county is now 8,952, with 141 cases still considered to be active and contagious, according to county data.
The deceased individual over the age of 70 resided in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and had underlying health conditions, according to county officials.
This is the 111th death in the county, overall, and the second from the Goleta Valley and Gaviota area.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county remain low, with 23 individuals currently hospitalized, including five in the ICU, according to county data.
COVID-19 cases by area
In the city of Santa Maria, 56 out of 3,838 total cases remain active. Sixty deaths have been confirmed.
In the community of Orcutt, eight out of 310 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 14 out of 805 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 149 total cases remain active. Five individuals have died.
No cases are currently active among inmates at either the U.S. Penitentiary or Federal Correctional Institute, located within the same complex in Lompoc, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
Four inmate deaths as a result of COVID-19 have been confirmed between the two facilities by the BOP. However, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has only confirmed three based on information from death certificates.
Santa Barbara County remains in the state's purple tier but only needs to meet the metrics of the upcoming red tier for one more week in order to advance into further reopenings.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 15 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday by the County Public Health Department, with a total of 3,453 total cases now confirmed.
Of this total, which includes cases confirmed among inmates at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 228 cases remain active and contagious, according to county data.
San Luis Obispo County also has received approval to advance into the red tier, the state's next reopening phase that permits indoor operations of restaurants, places of worship, schools (following an additional two-week period) and the reopening of sectors that include tattoo parlors.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.