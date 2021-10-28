The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of three additional residents from COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, including two residents from Santa Barbara and one from Santa Maria.
Two deaths were reported Wednesday, including one resident over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 30 and 49. One resided in Santa Maria, and another in the city of Santa Barbara. One of the deaths was also associated with a congregate care site, according to county public health data.
Data on Thursday confirmed the death of another city of Santa Barbara resident between the ages of 50 and 69.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County now total 523, according to county data.
As of Thursday, 40 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 in the intensive care unit.
Residents over the age of 12 are encouraged to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against severe illness and death from the illness. The vaccine is free and available to all residents regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required.
Seventy-one percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78.6% are partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
