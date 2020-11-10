Santa Barbara County confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 32 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 10,260 confirmed cases, with 172 still considered active.

According to county public health data, over half of Tuesday's cases were among individuals in the 18 to 29 age range.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has dropped slightly, with nine individuals currently hospitalized, including two in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 39 out of 4,234 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 19 out of 409 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 12 out of 980 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, one out of 187 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, three out of 476 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

Santa Barbara County also remains in the state's red tier, indicating substantial spread of COVID-19.

According to weekly COVID-19 metric data from the California Department of Public Health, the county's case rate per 100,000 people has dropped slightly since last week but continues to be higher than the required rate needed for the orange tier.