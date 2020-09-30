Santa Barbara County confirms 34 COVID-19 cases, one death on Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 34 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with the 114th death as a result of the illness.

A total of 9,197 cases now have been reported in the county, with 182 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.

The deceased individual reported Wednesday was a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, according to the county Public Health Department.

The individual was over the age of 70 and had underlying medical conditions, the department reported.

The number of hospitalizations in the county has increased from past days, with 26 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 73 out of 3,927 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Sixty-one individuals have reportedly died.

In the community of Orcutt, 12 out of 328 total cases remain active. Three individuals have reportedly died.

In the city of Lompoc, 26 out of 844 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, one out of 152 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have now reportedly died.

State tier assignments

Santa Barbara County is on its second day in the state's red tier, with a case rate of 4.8 per 100,000 people for the past week. This rate was then adjusted down to 4.5 because the county exceeded the state average for testing.