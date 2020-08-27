Santa Barbara County confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Lompoc

Thirty-five additional COVID-19 cases and one death as a result of the illness have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, according to data shared by the Public Health Department on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 7,951, with 228 cases considered still active and contagious.

The deceased individual was a resident of the Lompoc area who was over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions, according to the county.

This is the eighth death in the area, which also includes the Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, and the 91st death in the county.

Hospitalizations have dropped slightly since Wednesday, with 52 individuals currently hospitalized, including 22 in the ICU.

COVID-19 cases by area

Although case rates have dropped considerably over the past few weeks, Santa Maria remains the hot spot for COVID-19, with 94 cases still active and 3,508 confirmed thus far. Forty-seven individuals have died.

The community of Orcutt currently has five active cases out of 255 confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been confirmed in the area.

In the city of Lompoc, 19 cases are currently active and 629 cases have been confirmed thus far. A total of eight individuals have died.

The Santa Ynez Valley has 14 active cases and has seen 110 total cases. Two individuals have died in connection with the virus.