Santa Barbara County confirms 44 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; SLO County moves closer to red tier

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 44 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two deaths as a result of the illness.

The total number of cases in the county is now 8,785, with 179 cases considered to still be active and contagious, according to county data.

One of the deceased individuals was a resident in the area of Santa Barbara and Mission Canyon between the ages of 30 and 49 who had underlying health conditions.

The second individual was a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard and Santa Ynez. They were over the age of 70 and also had underlying health conditions, according to the Public Health Department.

The deaths reported Wednesday bring Santa Barbara County to a total of 109 confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations has remained fairly steady over the past few days, with 30 individuals currently hospitalized, including eight in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 53 cases remain active out of 3,774 total confirmed cases. Fifty-nine individuals have died.

The community of Orcutt currently has 12 active cases with 305 total cases confirmed. Three individuals have died.

The city of Lompoc has 18 active cases out of 781 total cases. Eight deaths have been confirmed.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, eight out of 142 total cases remain active, with five COVID-19 deaths now confirmed.