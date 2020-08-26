Santa Barbara County confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 47 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with one death as a result of the illness.

The county now has confirmed 7,916 cases, with 241 of them still active.

The deceased individual was a Santa Barbara resident over the age of 70, who lived in a congregate living facility and had underlying health conditions, according to the county.

This is the 12th death in the area of Santa Barbara and Mission Canyon, and the 90th death in the county as a whole, according to county data.

Hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19 rose slightly since Tuesday, with 54 individuals hospitalized and 23 of the individuals in the ICU.

COVID-19 cases by area

The city of Santa Maria continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county, with 92 cases active out of 3,492 total. Forty-seven individuals have died.

The community of Orcutt has six active cases, with 254 cases confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been reported in the area.

In the city of Lompoc, 23 cases remain active out of 625 cases. Seven individuals have died.

The Santa Ynez Valley has 14 active cases out of 108 confirmed, with two deaths in the area.

There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.

COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County confirmed 23 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 2,792 cases, with 438 still active.