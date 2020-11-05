Santa Barbara County confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 47 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 74 new cases confirmed in neighboring San Luis Obispo County.

The total number of cases in Santa Barbara County is now 10,089, with 130 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the 47 cases confirmed Thursday, 12 were confirmed in Santa Maria and 10 were confirmed in the city of Santa Barbara, with up to five cases confirmed in other areas, according to county data.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have risen slightly from 10 to 13 since Wednesday, with two individuals currently in the ICU.

In the city of Santa Maria, 27 out of 4,197 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, six out of 387 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 17 out of 964 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 187 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 466 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In San Luis Obispo County, the total number of COVID-19 cases as of Thursday is 4,496, with 278 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.