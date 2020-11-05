You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Santa Barbara County confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 47 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 74 new cases confirmed in neighboring San Luis Obispo County.

The total number of cases in Santa Barbara County is now 10,089, with 130 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data

Of the 47 cases confirmed Thursday, 12 were confirmed in Santa Maria and 10 were confirmed in the city of Santa Barbara, with up to five cases confirmed in other areas, according to county data.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have risen slightly from 10 to 13 since Wednesday, with two individuals currently in the ICU. 

In the city of Santa Maria, 27 out of 4,197 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, six out of 387 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died. 

In the city of Lompoc, 17 out of 964 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 187 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 466 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In San Luis Obispo County, the total number of COVID-19 cases as of Thursday is 4,496, with 278 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data

Of the 74 cases confirmed Thursday, around half were confirmed in the city of San Luis Obispo, according to county data. 

Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put
Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

Final election results for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show that challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke have won the two open board seats for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District. Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez will return to their seats for another term. 

