Santa Barbara County confirms 49 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 34 COVID-19 cases over the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 weekend, followed by an additional 15 cases and one death on Monday.
The total number of cases in the county as of Monday is 9,992, with 103 cases still considered active and contagious.
Of the 34 COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend, 16 were reported Saturday, followed by 18 on Sunday, according to county public health data.
The individual whose death was confirmed Monday was an Orcutt resident over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions, according to county data. They also were affiliated with a congregate care facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
This is the 129th death confirmed in Santa Barbara County as a result of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain low, with 10 individuals currently hospitalized, including three in the ICU, according to public health data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 26 out of 4,182 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, six out of 381 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 14 out of 951 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, two out of 184 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 464 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials confirmed an additional 44 COVID-19 cases over the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 weekend, with no new cases and one death reported Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County is 4,342, with 210 cases still considered active, according to county public health data.
Of the cases confirmed over the weekend, 12 were reported Saturday, followed by 32 on Sunday, according to county data.
The individual whose death was confirmed Monday was over the age of 90 and had underlying health conditions, according to county officials. This is the 33rd death in the county as a result of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health will release new metric updates for counties. Santa Barbara County has been in the red tier for four weeks, with officials aiming for the county to begin meeting orange tier metrics.
Metric updates can be viewed on the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy page on Tuesday afternoon.
