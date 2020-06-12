Santa Barbara County confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County confirmed 61 additional COVID-19 cases among county residents on Friday, with the caveat that 38 of the cases were the result of a 10-day delay in testing data from one of the county's lab providers.

According to Public Health Director Dr. Henning Ansorg, an electronic glitch produced a lag in the reporting of 38 test results, causing them to be added to Friday's case count all at once.

"Our truly positive number was closer to 24," Ansorg said of Friday's case count.

The total number of cases among county residents is now 986, with 218 still active.

The county also announced the deaths of two individuals who had been confirmed for the virus, both from Santa Maria.

According to public health officials, both individuals were over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions.

No other information was given about the individuals who died.

Senior care facility outbreak

The county also gave updates regarding a COVID-19 outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, where 12 staff members and 24 residents have tested positive for the virus since late May.

Two of these residents have been hospitalized for their symptoms, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

Senior care facilities have been required by the state to perform baseline testing on all residents and staff, with the support of local public health departments.

In Santa Barbara County, 14 senior care facilities were required to perform baseline COVID-19 testing on all residents and staff under the state guidance, with testing completed at at least five of the facilities, Do-Reynoso said.