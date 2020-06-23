Santa Barbara County confirms 63 additional COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 63 additional COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday, demonstrating a continued surge in county cases over the past two weeks.

Case data from the county also shows slight fluctuations in hospitalizations; as of Tuesday, 61 individuals are hospitalized with 19 in the ICU, a number which has ticked slowly but steadily upward over the past two days.

The majority of community cases are in northern Santa Barbara County, particularly Santa Maria, where 850 cases have been confirmed and 277 remain active.

County public health officials have expressed concern about the increasing hospitalizations, with Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg stating on Friday that he has been receiving calls from local hospital officials who are nervous about the rates.

However, officials from Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria said the hospital expected the number of hospitalizations to rise, and is prepared to meet the challenge.

"Santa Maria has the highest population base in Santa Barbara County, as well as in-house testing capabilities, so we anticipated an increase in numbers. We also expect to continue seeing surges throughout the next year," said Scott Robertson, chief medical officer for Dignity Health Central Coast.

When asked how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Marian, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan declined to answer, stating that it is the hospital's policy to report cases only to the Public Health Department.