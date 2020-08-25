Santa Barbara County confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in unincorporated North County

An additional 70 COVID-19 cases and one death connected to the virus were confirmed Tuesday in Santa Barbara County, according to data reported by the county Public Health Department.

The county has confirmed 7,869 cases, with 229 of them still active.

The deceased individual was a resident over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions from the unincorporated North County area, which includes Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Garey, according to the county.

This is the fourth death in the area and the 89th death in the county, according to county data.

Hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19 now total 51, with 21 of the individuals in the ICU.

COVID-19 cases by area