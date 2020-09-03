Santa Barbara County confirms 71 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 71 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a total of 8,300 cases in the county with 219 cases still active.

The county remains in the state's purple phase, meaning COVID-19 cases are still widespread. In order to move to the red phase and reopen more sectors, the county must maintain an average weekly case rate of 32 cases, according to public health officials.

Daily cases were in the 20s earlier in the week before rising into the 60s and 70s.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county has dropped slightly to 38, with 18 of these individuals in the ICU.

No deaths were confirmed Thursday, after three consecutive days with new death announcements. Eight deaths have been reported in the last seven days, according to county data, although it is not clear how recently each of the deaths occurred.

According to the county, reporting of COVID-19 deaths can be delayed while the Public Health Department awaits a death certificate with COVID-19 listed as an underlying cause of death.

COVID-19 cases by area

In the city of Santa Maria, there are 68 active COVID-19 cases out of 3,625 total cases. Fifty-one individuals have died.

The community of Orcutt has six active cases out of 274 total cases. Three individuals have died.

The city of Lompoc has 39 active cases out of 700 confirmed. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, six cases remain active out of 121 total cases. Two deaths have been confirmed.