Santa Barbara County confirms 81 new COVID-19 cases, backtracks reopening concerns

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 81 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, with public health officials expressing confidence about further sector reopenings despite little improvement in hospitalization numbers from last week.

Hospitalization numbers this week have risen and fallen to such a degree that they have been essentially flat, while ICU numbers have increased more steadily, from 14 to as high as 22 in the past seven days.

On Friday, the county reported 54 hospitalizations of patients confirmed for COVID-19, with 20 of the individuals in the ICU.

According to county 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, hospitals continue to have sufficient space to accept COVID-19 patients even with recent surges, with only 15.3 of ICU beds occupied throughout the county.

"Today we are very comfortable in saying there is capacity ... which is why we are feeling comfortable enough to open personal care services as of yesterday," Hart said.

He added that the reopening of services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors and esthetician services is not expected to contribute greatly to cases based on what the county knows about case spread.

"Many people are understandably asking, 'how can the public health department open personal care businesses with COVID-19 cases rising in our county?'" Hart said. "The very small incremental contribution the reopening of personal care service businesses will have on future COVID-19 cases is not a serious threat to public health in the county."