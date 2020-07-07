Santa Barbara County confirms 87 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in Santa Maria

An additional 87 COVID-19 cases and the death of a Santa Maria resident confirmed to have the virus were reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Tuesday, bringing the county's case total to 3,742 and death total to 31.

The Santa Maria resident who died was over 70 years old with no mentioned underlying health conditions. County public health officials said the death was not related to any outbreaks at local skilled nursing facilities.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends mourning the passing of their loved one,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County health officer.

Of the county's total cases, 994 have been confirmed at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, and 2,748 have been confirmed among county residents.

A total of 432 cases remain active, with 242 of those located in Santa Maria.

As of Tuesday, 67 individuals are hospitalized, with 18 of them in an intensive care unit.

In total, 51,187 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the county. However, county officials are requesting that tests be reserved for individuals who are high risk or believe they have had close contact with a confirmed case.

As a result of increased test requests at state-run sites in the county, wait times for appointments are up to two weeks long and high-risk individuals are unable to get tested, county officials said.

According to a Tuesday announcement from the County Public Health Department, "While we continue to support members of our community getting tested, the current volume of asymptomatic, low/no-risk individuals getting tested has reduced the capacity of these state-run sites to test essential and healthcare workers, symptomatic individuals, those who have had an exposure or individuals at risk."