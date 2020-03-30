Santa Barbara County confirms 88 coronavirus cases, highest case count in county now in Santa Maria

County Public Health partners with Foodbank on medical equipment donations Six sites throughout the county opened for donations Monday, with the public asked to donate supplies including N95 and surgical masks, medical gloves and gowns, eye protection including goggles and face shields, and sanitation supplies including wipes and hand sanitizer.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the case increase, which rose from 47 to 88 since Friday, follows a trend that has taken place in other parts of the country that the county was anticipating.

"We expected a doubling of cases over three to five days, and that is almost exactly what happened," Ansorg said.

Over the weekend, public health officials met to discuss best and worst case scenarios for the spread of the virus in the county, Ansorg said. According to their projections, the only factor that would make a considerable difference between the best and worst possible rates of spread is how people maintain distance from one another, he said.

Ansorg also noted that large gatherings of family members or friends, either at public places such as restaurants or at private homes, are not safe at this time due to the rapid spread of the virus.

"I encourage you to discontinue these behaviors immediately. They are dangerous at this time," Ansorg said.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart announced at the press conference that the county is in the process of obtaining 1 million N95 masks to meet a rising need for personal protective equipment in clinics and hospitals throughout the county.