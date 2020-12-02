Santa Barbara County confirms 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 89 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as one death as a result of the illness.

Out of the 11,720 total confirmed cases in the county, 416 cases remain active and contagious.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in the county is likely lower than the actual number, according to public health officials, as less people were tested over the holiday weekend and testing capacity was limited.

In addition, Quest Diagnostics, one of the labs where the county processes COVID-19 tests, reported a backlog of results on Wednesday with no estimate when it will be resolved, according to public health officials.

The individual whose death was confirmed Wednesday was a Santa Maria resident with underlying health conditions between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data.

A total of 138 total deaths now have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county has begun to increase more rapidly this week, with 42 individuals now hospitalized. Of these 42, nine are in the ICU, according to county data.

Thirty-three individuals were hospitalized as of Monday, with 39 hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 114 out of 4,678 total cases remain active. Seventy-five individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 29 out of 517 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.