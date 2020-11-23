Santa Barbara County confirms 95 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, additional data delayed

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with data for Sunday and Monday delayed until Tuesday due to ongoing maintenance of the state CalREDIE reporting system.
Scheduled maintenance of the CalREDIE system combined with low staffing resources over the weekend caused the updates for Sunday and Monday to be delayed, according to Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
As of Saturday, the total number of cases in the county was 10,934, with 333 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county Public Health data.
Of the 95 cases confirmed, 40 were from the city of Santa Maria, with the rest spread throughout all other areas of the county.
A total of 20 individuals confirmed for COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Saturday, including three individuals in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 98 out of 4,437 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 24 out of 461 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 35 out of 1,047 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 21 out of 218 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 10 out of 498 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Seven individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, Public Health officials confirmed an additional 129 cases of COVID-19 over the Nov. 21-22 weekend, followed by 75 new cases on Monday.
Of the 129 cases confirmed over the weekend, 93 were confirmed on Saturday, followed by 36 on Sunday, according to county Public Health data.
The total number of cases in the county is now 5,811, with 791 cases still considered active and infectious, according to county data.
Due to skyrocketing cases, Public Health officials are urging San Luis Obispo County residents to quarantine immediately if they discover they have come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, even if they have not yet received a call from a contact tracer.
“Contact tracers are working double-pace to quickly inform contacts that they may have been exposed, but our caseload continues to increase, which means there is a delay,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you have been in close contact with someone who has recently tested positive, please stay home and separate yourself from others until you hear from a contact tracer.”
"Close contact" implies being within 6 feet of a confirmed case, indoors, for more than 15 minutes, according to Public Health officials. COVID-19 symptoms can develop in as little as two days to as many as 14 days after close contact with a case, according to Borenstein.
At noon Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health will update county tier assignments within the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties regressed to the restrictive purple tier last week due to rising case rates, along with the majority of the state.
