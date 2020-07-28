Santa Barbara County confirms 98 additional COVID-19 cases; officials define 'active' cases

An additional 98 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County with 333 cases known to still be active, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

At a press conference, Public Health officials clarified the exact meaning of the identifier "active." According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, a case is considered active and still infectious if less than 10 days have passed from either the onset of symptoms or the testing date.

However, there are likely more active cases than what is reported by the department, Do-Reynoso said.

"I'd like to highlight that these are just the identified cases - we know there are other cases in the community that have not been identified," she said. "So, active cases do not give us the whole picture."

As of Tuesday, the number of cases confirmed among county residents is 4,920, with over half of these located in Santa Maria, according to county data.

Of the 80 individuals hospitalized for the virus, 25 are in the ICU, Do-Reynoso said.

Alco Harvesting H-2A housing outbreak

New COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed in an outbreak among H-2A workers in Santa Maria, at housing sites operated by labor contractor Alco Harvesting.

According to Do-Reynoso, 85 cases have now been confirmed among employees, who are spread between three partially-converted motels.