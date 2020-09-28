Santa Barbara County confirms 98 COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 68 new COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 26-27 weekend, followed by an additional 30 cases on Monday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 9,133, with 170 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
Of the 68 cases confirmed over the weekend, 32 cases were reported Saturday, followed by 36 cases on Sunday, according to the county.
On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County officials will learn whether or not the county can advance into the next reopening tier based on case and positivity rates from the past week. If approved, limited indoor operations will be permitted at movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, places of worship, and personal care services such as tattoo and piercing salons.
A total of 21 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including four who are in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 61 out of 3,900 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Sixty-one individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 14 out of 326 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 26 out of 834 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 152 total cases remain active. Six deaths have been confirmed.
There are currently no active cases at either the United States Penitentiary or the Federal Correctional Institute in Lompoc, which share a complex, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
Three inmate deaths as a result of COVID-19 between the two facilities have been confirmed by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 50 cases were confirmed over the Sept. 26-27 weekend, followed by three on Monday, according to data from the County Public Health Department.
The total number of cases in the county is now 3,597, with 235 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
In an ongoing outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 300 total cases have been confirmed with 25 still active in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
No inmate deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
