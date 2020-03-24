Santa Barbara County confirms 24 COVID-19 cases, SLO County reports 42

She added that out of the 24 cases, one person is hospitalized, four have fully recovered and 19 continue to recover at home.

Public Health officials said the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks, reminding the public once again to prevent further community transmission by following the statewide shelter-at-home order.

+101 Coronavirus Photos: Take a look at the impact of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County We wrote our first story on the local impact of the coronavirus on February 27, and we have seen a steady increase in the number and severity …

"As the situation evolves, we want to remind you that each of you plays a vital role by staying home and practicing social distancing. It makes a difference as cases will increase and resources will be much more impacted," Batson said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at the county press conference that the vast majority of the public has been complying with the shelter-at-home order.

"Levels of cooperation are extremely high. We have received a very small number of reports of violations, with some being misunderstandings of what is considered a violation. We will continue to handle any violations on a case by case basis, starting with a warning," Brown said.

He added that since the shelter in place order, the number of jail bookings and arrests in the county has declined considerably. An average weekend yields 137 arrests, but this last weekend officers made only 42, Brown said.