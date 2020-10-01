Santa Barbara County confirms COVID-19 death in Santa Maria, 26 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 26 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in addition to one death as a result of the illness.
The total number of cases in the county is now 9,223, with 169 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The deceased individual reported Thursday was a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70 who had underlying health conditions, according to the Public Health Department. This is the 62nd death in Santa Maria and the 115th death in the county as a whole.
The death was also confirmed to be associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, a category that can include skilled nursing facilities, jails and shelters, according to public health officials.
Officials have declined to directly identify facilities where COVID-19 fatalities have occurred; however, additions to the county's chart of outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities on Thursday showed an additional death at Santa Maria Post Acute, a nursing home and rehabilitation center on Cook Street.
A total of 29 residents have been infected in a current COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, according to the California Department of Public Health. Neither the state nor the county have confirmed when the outbreak began.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have decreased slightly since Wednesday, with 23 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU, according to county data.
COVID-19 cases by area
In the city of Santa Maria, 70 out of 3,941 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Sixty-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 12 out of 329 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 20 out of 846 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos and Ballard, two out of 153 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
School waivers
An additional three schools in northern Santa Barbara County have been granted approval for reopening waivers, allowing them to resume in-person learning for grades K-6, the California Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday.
Benjamin Foxen Elementary School in Santa Maria will be permitted to reopen, along with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School and Manzanita Public Charter School, both of which are in Lompoc.
A total of 21 schools and three school districts have now received waiver approval, according to the state.
