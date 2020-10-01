Santa Barbara County confirms COVID-19 death in Santa Maria, 26 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 26 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in addition to one death as a result of the illness.

The total number of cases in the county is now 9,223, with 169 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The deceased individual reported Thursday was a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70 who had underlying health conditions, according to the Public Health Department. This is the 62nd death in Santa Maria and the 115th death in the county as a whole.

The death was also confirmed to be associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, a category that can include skilled nursing facilities, jails and shelters, according to public health officials.

Officials have declined to directly identify facilities where COVID-19 fatalities have occurred; however, additions to the county's chart of outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities on Thursday showed an additional death at Santa Maria Post Acute, a nursing home and rehabilitation center on Cook Street.

A total of 29 residents have been infected in a current COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, according to the California Department of Public Health. Neither the state nor the county have confirmed when the outbreak began.