Santa Barbara County continues on downward trend following winter surge

Santa Barbara County's rates for new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations continue to follow an encouraging downward trend after a devastating surge that began late in 2020, public health officials reported.

In a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said the drop became visible after the surge's peak in early January, when a record 3,256 active cases were reported.

The winter surge far outpaced the summer surge, which began in June and peaked in early July with 444 active cases. However, conditions are improving, according to Do-Reynoso.

"The downward trend that began on Jan. 14 of this year for case counts, active cases and positivity rates continues as of this week," Do-Reynoso said.

Over the past two weeks, active cases have decreased by 40%, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 38%, and the number of individuals in the intensive care unit has decreased by 12%.

Testing positivity also dropped from 5% to 3%, according to county data.

The trends are consistent throughout the county as well, even in areas like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, which have been hotspots for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, Do-Reynoso said.

Deaths from the illness have taken longer to slow down, since they lag behind other surge indicators, such as case and hospitalization rates, by several weeks.

In the past two weeks, the number of deaths has increased by 7%, an improvement from the 81% increase logged just in the month of January.