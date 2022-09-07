The heat wave that has broiled, burned, singed and scorched northern Santa Barbara County this week is predicted to continue into Friday, but that will be replaced Saturday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service office said.
Meteorologists are calling for measurable rain falling Saturday afternoon on all areas south of San Luis Obispo County as a result of tropical storm Kay moving very slowly northward off the coast of Southern California.
“After Friday, Kay will be dominating our weather pattern going into the weekend,” a National Weather Service forecaster said Wednesday. “As with all tropical systems, the precise track and strength will determine a lot of the impacts locally.
“But as of now we should start to see increasing clouds Friday and the possibility of showers as early as Friday night, mainly [Los Angeles] County initially, then working north Saturday.”
Localized rainfall totals could reach 0.75 of an inch in the coastal areas, with higher amounts in the mountains.
The excessive heat warning will remain in effect through Friday for Santa Maria and Santa Ynez valleys but only through Thursday for New Cuyama. Lompoc lies just outside the warning zone that extends inland.
Forecast highs for Santa Maria are 82 on Thursday, 86 on Friday, 79 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday, and for Lompoc, highs are expected to reach 84 on Thursday, 89 on Friday and 79 on both Saturday and Sunday
A 40% chance of rain is predicted for Saturday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms into Sunday morning for both areas.
Highs in the Santa Ynez Valley are expected to reach 97 on Thursday, 101 on Friday and 84 on Saturday, and in Cuyama Valley highs are forecast at 102 on Thursday, 103 on Friday and 86 on Saturday.
Forecasters are calling for a 50% chance of rain on Saturday in both areas and thundershowers into Sunday morning.
New Cuyama led the North County’s high temperatures on Tuesday at 107 degrees, followed by Santa Ynez Valley at 104. Both areas reached 102 on Wednesday.
Temperatures were in the high 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday in Lompoc and at the Santa Maria Public Airport, although unofficial backyard weather watchers said the temperature hit 95 in downtown Santa Maria.
Residents worried the heat wave could return next week can relax. National Weather Service forecasters said temperatures are expected to be at or slightly below normal after Sunday.