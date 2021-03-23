Santa Barbara County COVID-19 case rate continues to drop; orange tier could be in future

The spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County is continuing to slow, with the county's adjusted case rate dropping this week from 7.7 to 5.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Santa Barbara County remains in the red tier for the time being but could see the orange tier in the coming weeks as the state continues to administer vaccines to its most disadvantaged residents.

Last week, the state's case rate threshold to reach the red tier was loosened from 7 cases or below to 10 cases or below, after the state reached its first vaccine equity goal of administering 2 million vaccines in the 400 ZIP codes ranked lowest for health.

Once the state administers 4 million vaccines in those areas, requirements for the orange tier also will be loosened, with the case rate threshold changing from 3.9 cases to 5.9 cases, according to the state.

Once that occurs, Santa Barbara County's current adjusted case rate of 5.8 would meet the new threshold for the orange tier. After meeting the threshold for two weeks, several sectors can increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, and bars can open outdoors without serving food.