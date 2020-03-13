You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Barbara County education office closes all schools starting March 18
0 comments
alert featured

Santa Barbara County education office closes all schools starting March 18

From the March 13 recap: Solvang news you may have missed this week series
031220 Jimenez School students PHOTOSTOCK.jpg

Jimenez School kindergarten students do a drill on Thursday morning. On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Office of Education announced all schools in the county will be closed by Wednesday, March 18. 

 Len Wood Staff

Due to developing coronavirus concerns, all schools in Santa Barbara County will be closed by Wednesday, March 18, and will not resume classes before the end of March, the Santa Barbara County Office of Education announced Friday.

According to the announcement, the decision was made in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, which declared a public health emergency Thursday.

Decisions about reopening schools will be determined by the department as the situation in the county develops.  

The announcement states that the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has been in contact with all K-12 schools as well as charter and private schools prior to the decision. 

Education Office Superintendent Dr. Susan Salcido said the county recognizes the difficulty of the decision and that they will be working to address impacts on students and families.  

“The closure of any school has real consequences beyond the loss of instruction, social connection and cognitive engagement. This was a very difficult decision, which was not made lightly. Our school leaders recognize that this closure has widespread ramifications and are working to address impacts such as nutrition for students who typically receive meals during the school day,” Salcido said.

The status of county schools has evolved rapidly throughout the week. The county education office stated yesterday that after school activities would be limited but that schools would not be closing in the meantime. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News