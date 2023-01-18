Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help.
The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was added to the declaration the same day.
Santa Barbara County residents will now be eligible to apply for federal financial assistance, and public agencies will be eligible to seek reimbursement for the removal of debris through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Public agencies had previously been eligible for reimbursement of costs associated with emergency protective measures.
“We are grateful for the assistance this will offer for our community members of Santa Barbara County,” said Kelly Hubbard, manager of the County Office of Emergency Management.
“This begins a critical step forward for those who have endured loss from the January 2023 storm,” Hubbard said.
She encouraged residents who incurred financial losses due to storm damage to apply for assistance as soon as possible by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.
An application for assistance can also be made by downloading the FEMA app in the Apple and Google stores that will allow documents to be uploaded to FEMA directly and track the status of applications.
Those who are currently not able to live in their homes because of water damage, mold, mud or lack of access should include that in their applications, Hubbard said.
The county also has created a “one-stop shop” in English and Spanish for recovery assistance at ReadySBC.com, where information and additional resources will be posted as they become available.
Those who are unable to navigate the website can obtain the information from the County Call Center at 833-688-5551 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.