Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 case rate reached a new low this week but was still just short of meeting criteria for the state's least-restrictive yellow tier.

The state requires counties to meet a rate of 1.9 cases per 100,000 people or below for two consecutive weeks in order to move to the yellow tier. As of Tuesday, Santa Barbara County's case rate was 2 cases per 100,000, according to the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Further business reopenings in the county, such as increased indoor operations at bars, restaurants and gyms, will be delayed either until the state's full reopening on June 15, or until the county sees sees two consecutive weeks of yellow tier metrics.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to county public health data, 53 out of 34,462 total confirmed cases remain active.

As of Tuesday, nine county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

In Santa Maria, 20 out of 11,587 total cases remain active and 156 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, nine out of 1,849 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, seven out of 3,830 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, none of the 1,044 total cases are currently active and 18 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, one out of 1,298 total cases remains active and 22 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 63 out of 21,284 total cases still active, according to county public health data.