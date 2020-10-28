Santa Barbara County Fire awarded $74K grant to purchase Jaws of Life

A $74,000 grant was awarded to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to purchase equipment used by first responders to rescue victims trapped inside wrecked vehicles.
The California Office of Traffic Safety grant will be used to purchase two Jaws of Life — battery-powered extrication tools — according to Adam Estabrook, Santa Barbara County battalion chief and program director of the grant.
The tools are used to decrease the time it takes to rescue a person trapped in a vehicle.
"This newer equipment is lighter and easier to use, allowing us to rescue victims faster, which ultimately increases their chances of survival," said Woody Enos, County Fire Department Operations Division chief. "In many cases, even minutes without treatment can be a matter of life and death."
Delays in extrication can negatively impact the "golden hour," or a critical period in which a trauma patient must receive care immediately.
Anything that can be done to reduce this time period aids in patient survival and recovery, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The sets will be added to two others the County Fire Department purchased with a similar grant last year that have significantly reduced on-scene time and improved patient outcomes, according to Estabrook.
Santa Barbara County Fire personnel have responded to 475 vehicle collisions in 2020 as of Oct. 26, with 28 of those requiring extrication, according to Bertucelli.
