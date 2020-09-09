Santa Barbara County firefighters deployed throughout state, but local areas still covered

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County are deployed at some of the biggest wildfires burning in the state, but the loan of resources has not impacted the various departments’ ability to protect the homefront, officials said.
All of Santa Maria Fire Department’s engines have returned from their deployments, and none are expected to be reassigned in the next few days, but the department still has six personnel at two fires, said Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.
One person is assigned to the incident management team at the Valley fire east of San Diego, where a line emergency medical technician is deployed and two more are en route, and two radio operators are working on the Dolan fire near Big Sur, Clayburg said.
The department’s Type 3 brush engine returned Saturday from a 21-day deployment with a mixed strike team at various locations, most recently the Castle fire in the SQF Complex east of Porterville.
Tuesday, the Type 1 OES engine returned from Santa Barbara, where it had been staged during the forecast Sundowner winds earlier this week, Clayburg said.
Sending out resources to assist other agencies had no impact on the department’s ability to protect the city.
“We generally backfill with [department] members who are off duty,” Clayburg said. “All stations are staffed and ready to go.”
But it’s unlikely any additional resources will be sent out soon.
“With expected east winds in Ventura and L.A. counties tomorrow, no engines will be assigned to incidents until those winds have passed,” he said. “But we anticipate we’ll get more orders.”
Lompoc Fire Department has one Type 3 brush truck assigned to the BTU Complex in Butte County, the second 14-day deployment for the department, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.
“All our stations are fully staffed,” he added.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has a five-engine strike team, a bulldozer and a helicopter as well as a hand crew, medics and a variety of other personnel scattered at seven wildfires, department spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Those include one person on the Creek fire, a strike team, a battalion chief and a trainee at the El Dorado fire near Yucaipa and a division supervisor plus two others at the Valley fire.
Two division supervisors, a heavy equipment boss and a line medic are assigned to the BTU Complex in Butte County, geographic information system personnel are helping with mapping at the CZU Complex near Santa Cruz, where a safety officer and base camp supervisor are also deployed, and three people are on duty at the North Plumas Complex, Eliason said.
The Air Support Unit’s Copter 4, with a total of six personnel, is staged at the North OPS in Redding in case it’s needed for emergency rescue operations, probably on the SCU Complex that’s burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.
Eliason said lending resources to help on big fires doesn’t impact the department’s ability to cover the county.
“Everything is covered here because we work on what’s called ‘drawdown,’” he said. “There’s a limit to what we can send out.”
Like other fire departments, the county agency also gets outside help when it’s needed.
“This past weekend while we were under the red flag warning, we had extra resources come in from out of the county,” Eliason said, noting resources came from Ventura County as well as the cities of Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.
“That’s a tribute to the mutual aid system and how well that cooperation works,” he said. “It’s really a marvel how well it works.”
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains
Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains
Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains
Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
SAN FRANCISCO — People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the West.
“It's after 9 a.m. and there's still no sign of the sun,” the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate division tweeted, urging drivers to turn on their headlights and slow down.
Social media was filled with photos of the unusual sky and many people complained their cellphone cameras weren’t accurately capturing the golden hues.
Despite the foreboding skies, there was little scent of smoke and the air quality index did not reach unhealthy levels. That’s because fog drifting from the Pacific Ocean was sandwiched between the smoke and surface. Meanwhile, smoke particles above the marine layer were only allowing yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, said Ralph Borrmann, a spokesman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
He said conditions were expected to remain until Friday; by then the district expects to issue its 25th consecutive Spare The Air alert requiring residents to cut pollution — the longest stretch since the program began in 1991.
The previous streak was a 14-day alert issued in 2018 when the Bay Area was choked by smoke from a fire that devastated the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.
This time, strong winds from the north and northeast pushed smoke from devastating wildfires in Oregon and Washington state into lower elevations, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area.
“The sheer amount of smoke, the multiple layers of smoke above us in the atmosphere are combining to darken our sky,” he said.
The darkened skies also prevented California's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, from doing some aerial inspections needed to restore power to about 167,000 customers because of poor visibility, said spokesman Jeff Smith. The power was proactively cut Monday in an effort to prevent power line-sparked wildfires.
Air quality warnings were issued throughout the Pacific Northwest, and people in communities from southern Oregon to north of Seattle have seen blood red skies and choking smoke.
“It was scary. Especially as red as the sky was,” said Patricia Fouts, who evacuated from a senior living center due to a massive fire east of Salem, Oregon.
Gass said winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will likely continue to push the smoke across the West, worsening air quality.
In Denver, a thick blanket of haze covered the skyline Wednesday, obstructing mountain views typically visible from the city. The haze from fires across the West, including a blaze in western Colorado that is the largest in state history, led Colorado’s state health department to issue an air quality alert on Labor Day.
Scott Landes, chief air quality meteorologist for Colorado’s health department, said a cold front improved air quality buthe said the state may start getting a new wave of out-of-state smoke over the weekend because of drier, warmer temperatures.
In Phoenix, the skies were finally blue on Wednesday after a cold front swept through the region, keeping the wildfire smoke west and southwest of Arizona. In Reno, Nevada, the skies were also blue for the first time in days after air quality reached the hazardous level a day earlier, prompting the Washoe County School District to cancel all in-classroom lessons.
The smoky skies, which have also plagued Salt Lake City, Seattle and cities in Oregon, brought one silver lining that has filled social media feeds: Spectacular sunsets with a reddish-orange sun popping amid grainy skies.
“Everybody wants to know, when is this going to get better," Gass said. "We have to remember as long as the fires keep burning they’re going to continue to produce smoke.”
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.