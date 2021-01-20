Santa Barbara County groups team up for virtual Women's March event Saturday

The Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara chapters of the Women's March have teamed up to organize a virtual event Saturday celebrating women leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

This will be the third annual march event organized by Women's March Santa Maria Valley, with this year's theme being, "We lead. We heal. We transform."

"It means we lift up all the women who have become leaders, just because of circumstances of the COVID pandemic, and those who have always been in the forefront," said Pam Gates, a member of Women's March Santa Maria Valley planning team.

The event has drawn hundreds in the past, with over 400 attendees gathering in Santa Maria for the 2020 Women's March just over a year ago. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced this year's event to go virtual, organizers still have plenty in store.

The livestreamed event will feature an array of speakers known for their work on the city, county and state level, as well as music and poetry performances, Gates said.

"This is the first time we’ve partnered with Women’s March Santa Barbara, so instead of focusing on Santa Maria we’re trying to really focus on Santa Barbara County as a whole," she said.

Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, and Dr. Niki Sandoval, education director for the Santa Ynez Valley Band of Chumash Indians, will all provide remarks.