Santa Barbara County gyms, bars, campgrounds could open this week pending public health decision

Fitness centers, bars, wineries, and campgrounds could reopen this week in Santa Barbara County after Gov. Gavin Newsom approved certain counties to move into Stage 3.

According to Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, the department will study recent metrics including case numbers, hospitalizations and preparation at care facilities to decide whether the county is ready to open the sectors by Friday.

However, Ansorg said he continues to be wary of reopening too many facilities too quickly, noting the rise in the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county after the reopening of barbershops and places of worship on Memorial Day weekend.

"We understand that until we have a medication or vaccine against this virus, there will be new infections," Ansorg said.

Amid decisions regarding reopening, Public Health officials will also be working this week to control recent COVID-19 outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities in the county.

Skilled nursing facilities

After announcing 50 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and another nine on Monday, the Public Health Department clarified that 11 of the cases are part of outbreaks at two separate nursing facilities.

According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, an outbreak is being classified as one or more cases in a communal living facility.

As of noon Monday, five staff members and five residents had been confirmed for the virus at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, and one case had been confirmed at Valle Verde in Santa Barbara, Do-Reynoso said.