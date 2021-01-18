Santa Barbara County halts use of some Moderna vaccines during state investigation

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will pause all usage of a recent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment after state health officials announced some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions.

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan on Sunday recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration.

“Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory,” Pan said in a statement.

She said more than 330,000 doses from the lot arrived in California between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 and were distributed to 287 providers.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz confirmed Monday the county had received doses from lot 41L20A, and health officials are currently investigating whether those doses have been administered by any providers.

"Public Health can confirm that a shipment from this lot did arrive to Santa Barbara County and it has been determined that Public Health has not administered any of these doses. Investigation is underway to determine if other local health care providers received vaccine from this lot and if they have administered it," Ruiz said.

She did not clarify how many doses had been received from the lot, stating that more information would be released in the coming days.

Statewide, fewer than 10 people, who all received the vaccine at the same community site, needed medical attention over a 24-hour period, Pan said. No other similar clusters were found.

Pan did not specify the number of cases involved or where they occurred.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects including fever, chills, headache, swelling or tiredness, normal symptoms that indicate the body is fighting the virus as it should. However, severe reactions requiring medical care are rare.

As of Friday, Santa Barbara County Public Health officials said none of the 15,000 administered doses had caused adverse effects, adding that the vaccine "seems to be tolerated quite well."

Around 1,200 vaccination appointments for residents 75 and older through the county Public Health Department were filled in under 24 hours this weekend, with an unknown number of other appointments also offered through local providers.

Daily COVID-19 cases