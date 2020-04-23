Santa Barbara County has 451 COVID-19 cases, with over half now recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County confirmed 11 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday for a total of 451, with over half of those cases fully recovered, according to county Public Health data.

According to case data, the recovery rate rose by 12% since Wednesday.

While an improvement, the rate still lags behind neighboring San Luis Obispo County, which reports 80% of cases recovered as of Thursday.

San Luis Obispo County confirmed seven additional cases Thursday and eight Wednesday — reflecting the highest daily increases in weeks.

However, considering generally lowered case numbers over the past two weeks, the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has announced that certain activities and businesses will be permitted effective immediately under the county's stay-at-home order.

They include religious worship at locations that are able to accomodate drive-in services, janitorial and housekeeping services, fabric stores and drive-in theaters.

Santa Barbara County has not lowered restrictions on businesses and activities in the county thus far, but is formulating a plan to gradually reopen essential businesses, to be announced in four to six weeks.