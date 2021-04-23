Santa Barbara County health officials reiterate COVID-19 vaccine safety, clarify My Turn process

Public Health officials in Santa Barbara County are driving home the message about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in response to vaccine opposition and misinformation among some residents.

During a Friday press conference, county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg reassured the public that vaccines have been proven to be safe for the majority of people through clinical trials, adding that any adverse reactions to vaccines are reported and investigated immediately.

While mild effects like headaches, fever, and chills, which subside after one or two days and can be treated with over-the-counter medications, are normal, serious allergic reactions are quite rare and are generally quickly resolved with treatment via EpiPen or other allergy medication.

"We are taking the safety of the vaccines very seriously," Ansorg said Friday. "No corners were cut in getting [Food and Drug Administration] authorization."

The topic of vaccine safety has gained traction as the FDA recommended a pause on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, after a small number of women developed a rare blood clotting condition following their vaccine.

As of Friday afternoon, however, the FDA had given the green light for the vaccine's renewed distribution, with an added label featuring a warning about the potential for blood clots.