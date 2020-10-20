Santa Barbara County held back from orange tier by daily COVID-19 case rate

Santa Barbara County remains stuck in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework, with equity metrics and positivity rates meeting orange tier requirements but an overall case rate keeping the county from advancing.

In order for the county to transition from the red to orange tier and expand reopenings, all orange tier metrics must be met for two consecutive weeks, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

According to weekly state COVID-19 metrics released Tuesday, the county's positivity rate, which measures the percentage of total tests that yield positive results, has decreased from 2.4% to 1.9% since last week.

This rate continues to meet required orange tier metrics of 4.9% or less for positivity.

The county's daily case rate of 4.8 per 100,000 people as of Tuesday was adjusted down to 4.3 since the county's testing rate exceeds the state average.

The 4.3 adjusted case rate is a slight increase from last week's 4.2 rate and continues to exceed the orange tier's requirements of 3.9 daily cases or below.

However, the county's equity metric, which measures the positivity rate for neighborhoods in the lowest quartile of the Healthy Places Index, dropped from 5% to 3.2% since last week, meeting orange tier requirements of 5.2% or below.

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also reported an additional 30 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's new case total to 9,671, with 118 cases still considered active.