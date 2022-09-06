Santa Barbara County has hired a new communications manager and public information officer, the County Executive Office announced Tuesday.
Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta will start her duties with the county Nov. 1, a CEO’s spokesperson said.
Buttitta is charged with addressing countywide communications, building a proactive system of communications, engaging community stakeholders, overseeing implementation of communications strategies and ensuring county communications foster the delivery of exceptional services.
She will also provide the community with emergency notifications and work to build a greater awareness of county services, programs and facilities, the spokesperson said.
“Professionally, I truly care about our community and look forward to keeping our residents informed and engaged,” Buttitta said. “I am also personally invested in our community and feel blessed to be able to represent the place where I’m raising my family.”
Since 2011, Buttitta has worked at KEYT-News Channel 3 in Santa Barbara, where she is a reporter and, most recently, chief meteorologist for the ABC, CBS and Fox affiliates.
Buttitta earned two Emmy awards for team reporting and coverage of the Thomas fire and best newscast covering the Refugio oil spill. She also earned the Golden Mike Award for the best weather segment for four consecutive years, from 2017 to 2020.
“Kelsey has a passion for serving the community, and that, combined with her work ethic, positive attitude and excellent public speaking skills, make her a great fit for the position,” said Terri Maus Nisich, assistant county executive officer.
A lifelong Central Coast resident, Buttitta earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Cal Poly and currently lives in Santa Barbara.