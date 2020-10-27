Santa Barbara County hits fourth week in red tier; 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Santa Barbara County hit its fourth week in the state's red tier on Tuesday, with continually high COVID-19 case rates keeping the county just out of reach of the needed metrics for the upcoming orange tier.

In order to transition into a less restrictive tier, the county first must meet all metrics for that tier for two consecutive weeks. While the county's metrics for test positivity and equity have been meeting that mark, the case rate metric remains too high, according to weekly data within the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Although county metrics for test positivity and equity remain within orange tier limits, both have risen since last week.

The county's test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of COVID-19 tests that yield a positive result, has risen slightly since last week from 1.9% to 2.0%.

Santa Barbara County's equity metric, which measures the positivity rate for neighborhoods in the lowest quartile of the Healthy Places Index, rose considerably from 3.2% to 4.4% since last week.

The county's daily case rate as of Tuesday was 4.9 per 100,000 but was adjusted down to 4.4 due to testing levels in the county that exceeded the state average.

The adjusted rate of 4.4 is also a slight increase from last week's rate of 4.3. This rate continues to exceed the orange tier's requirements of 3.9 daily cases per 100,000.