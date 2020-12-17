Santa Barbara County hits highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, reports 234 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 234 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with hospitalizations for the virus reaching their highest number in the county to date.

A total of 14,190 total COVID-19 cases now have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, with 1,120 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Officials reported an all-time high of 91 individuals now hospitalized for the disease, with 23 individuals being treated in the ICU.

Sixty-seven percent of ICU beds in the county are occupied as of Thursday, with 38% specifically occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 341 out of 5,441 total cases remain active. Seventy-seven individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 56 out of 674 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 133 out of 1,512 total cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 28 out of 319 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 37 out of 604 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.